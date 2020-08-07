2 Hampton Roads organizations awarded $860K to provide housing to human trafficking victims

A U.S. Department of Justice seal is displayed on a podium during a news conference. (Photo by Ramin Talaie/Getty Images)

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WAVY/AP) – Two local organizations are receiving a share of a $35 million federal grant announced this week that will help victims of human trafficking.

The Virginia Department of Justice announced Thursday that two victim services providers in Virginia received $866,676 from the DOJ’s Department of Justice Programs.

The grants, awarded to Survivor Ventures, Inc. in Norfolk and Transitions Family Violence Services in Hampton, will provide six to 24 months of short-term housing assistance for trafficking victims.

The funds will be used to pay rent, utilities or related expenses, such as a security deposit, the White House said.

The money can also be used to help victims find permanent housing, get a job and receive occupational training and counseling.

The Trump administration on Tuesday announced more than $35 million in Justice Department grants to organizations that provide safe housing for victims of human trafficking.

Attorney General William Barr and presidential adviser Ivanka Trump announced the awards at a White House event attended by human trafficking victims and organizations that serve them.

Barr called human trafficking an “evil scourge,” and he thanked President Donald Trump and his daughter Ivanka for working to end human trafficking and help survivors. Beyond the financial support, Barr said his department will do everything possible to “investigate, prosecute and punish” traffickers.

Ivanka Trump called human trafficking the “gravest of human rights violations.” She said the event was a “celebration” of the work by the administration and the participants to confront trafficking, as well as an opportunity to hear victims tell their personal stories.

Ivanka Trump said the coronavirus pandemic has made safe and supportive housing for survivors more important than ever. She said many survivors had to live with their traffickers during stay-at-home orders around the country.

Later in the program, Barr became emotional and partly covered his face with a hand as those stories were being told.

The $35 million in Housing Assistance Grants for Victims of Human Trafficking is being provided by the Office for Victims of Crime within the Justice Department’s Office of Justice Programs to provide housing and services to human trafficking survivors.

The grants will be shared by 73 organizations in 33 states to provide anywhere from six to 24 months of transitional or short-term housing assistance to survivors, including to pay rent, utilities or related expenses, such as a security deposit, the White House said.

According to statistics, human trafficking offenses are among the most difficult crimes to identify, and the scope of human trafficking victimization may be much greater than the limited data reflect.

A new data report issued by the National Institute of Justice found that the number of human trafficking cases in police reports may represent only a fraction of all such cases.

In a press release, the DOJ said expanding housing and other services to trafficking victims remains a top Justice Department priority.

For additional information on the Department of Justice’s Human Trafficking efforts, click here.

