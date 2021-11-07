2 dead following late-night, single-vehicle crash in Greensville

GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are now investigating a crash that took the lives of two men in Greensville County late Saturday evening.

According to Sgt. Anaya of Virginia State Police, the call for the crash came in just before 12 a.m. Sunday in the southbound lanes Low Ground Road, south of Chambliss Road.

When they got to the scene, troopers found the driver, identified as 51-year-old Gregory Lorwell Taylor, and the passenger, 68-year-old Tyrone Kindred, dead at the scene. Both were residents of Emporia.

A preliminary investigation of the crash revealed that Taylor was driving a pick-up truck traveling southbound on Low Ground Road when he ran off to the right side of the road, overcorrected, and ran off the left side of the roadway.



The vehicle then struck an embankment which caused the vehicle to roll over and land against several trees.

State Police say both were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. Alcohol did not appear to be a contributing factor.