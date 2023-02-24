FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said two people died after an attack inside a home in the Reston area Friday.

The Fairfax County Police Department tweeted that someone stabbed a woman in the 13200 block of Stable Brook Way. Somebody else who was inside the home shot the person who stabbed the woman.

The accused attacker died at the scene. The woman died at the hospital from her injuries.

In all, four adults, including those who died, were in the home. A 4-year-old child also was there.

In a late afternoon news conference, Police Chief Kevin Davis said emergency dispatchers received two calls in the morning, the first was around 7:50 a.m. That call was considered a hang up.

Shortly after 8 a.m., there was a second call. In that case, two people communicated with the dispatcher: a man, who said he was the husband who lived there and the family’s au pair. The husband told the dispatcher he shot a man inside his home. The husband said the man he shot had stabbed his wife.

The wife, who died at the hospital, was Christine Ann Banfield, 37.

The man, whom the husband said shot his wife, was Joseph Nathan Ryan, 39.

Davis noted, as he had earlier in the day, that there was no forced entry into the home and that police still were working to determine the “nature” of Ryan’s presence in the home.

Davis said although the husband provided information when he called emergency dispatchers, investigators still had a lot of work to do in determining who shot Ryan and who stabbed Banfield.