SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two people are dead following a two vehicle crash in Sussex County.

It happened on Route 35 just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. Police say the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue failed to yield the right of way and pulled out in front 2017 Ford Raptor that was pulling a trailer.

Virginia State Police

The Ford smashed into the Nissan and caused both vehicles to run off the road.

The driver of the Nissan, Anela Fox Kenan, 59, and her passenger Phyllis Brown Graham, 73, both of Greensboro, North Carolina, were killed upon impact.

The driver of the Ford, Thomas Cox suffered minor injuries.