2 dead, 2 others with life-threatening injuries after vehicle strikes tree on Route 58 in Brunswick

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A crash in Brunswick County early Monday morning has taken the lives of two men and sent two teens to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to Sgt. Michelle Anaya of the Virginia State Police, the crash occurred around 7 a.m. Monday in the 6600 block of Governor Harrison Parkway.

Preliminary investigations from state police revealed that a 2012 Lincoln Navigator was traveling eastbound on Route58/Governor Harrison Parkway when the driver ran off the roadway and struck a tree.

The force of the impact caused the vehicle to catch on fire.

The driver of the vehicle and the front seat passenger, both males, died on impact. The passengers in the back, a 19-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, were taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries.

State Police say speed was a contributing factor.

The crash is still under investigation. Authorities have not yet released the identities of the deceased.