2 charged after more than 30 dogs removed from New Kent County home

NEW KENT COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities have charged a mother and daughter in New Kent County after dozens of animals were found living in “deplorable” conditions.

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Animal Control Unit members were called to a house on S. Courthouse Road after receiving an anonymous complaint of dogs in a kennel.

Once deputies were able to get inside of the home, they found 25 dogs that were living in “deplorable, inhumane” conditions.

“The interior of the structure was littered with animal feces, the canines were housed in undersized crates and the canine’s coats were severely matted and stained with urine,” Sheriff Joe McLaughlin said.

In addition to the dogs, two cats were found living in a crate, as well as a hamster in a cage. The sheriff’s office seized 31 dogs, two cats and one hamster from the home, the release said.

McLaughlin says none of the animals had water available to them and the entire home was “completely unsanitary.”

Thirty-one dogs, two cats, and a hamster were all removed from the home.

Amy H. Bonnet, 61, and Cody Jean Porter, 32, were each charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty and nine counts of failure to provide adequate care to domestic animals.