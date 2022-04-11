FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Police announced that two people have been arrested in relation to the October murder of a 73-year-old man at a Falls Church ATM.

Nelson Alexander Sr. was stopping by a Wells Fargo ATM on October 20 when he was approached by a suspect who was captured by security cameras. The gunman tried to rob Alexander in what police called a “botched robbery” before shooting him once in the chest.

Police said that 19-year-old Timothy Kashaun Bradshaw Robinson of Falls Church was the getaway driver in this crime, driving a Nissan to help the duo leave the scene of the crime. Robinson was 18 at the time of the shooting.

Police said that they received a warrant for Robinson on April 7. He was taken into custody the next day.

A 17-year-old boy — who was 16 at the time of the shooting — was the gunman who shot and killed Alexander. This suspect is being held for unrelated charges in Baltimore. Police did not release his name as he is currently charged as a juvenile, but they believe he will be charged as an adult in the coming days.

Police had initially worked with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to release surveillance footage of the killers boarding a bus the morning before the murder. They also have evidence that leads them to believe that the duo spent the day breaking into vehicles with a third unidentified man.