2 arrested hours after Southampton Co. tobacco shop burglary

SOUTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Two men were arrested just hours after a local vapor and tobacco shop was broken into in Southampton County.

Authorities say deputies responded to the 28000 block of Southampton Parkway after an alarm was set off inside Happy Vapor and Tobacco Shop.

Deputies found the business had shattered glass and some of the display cases were empty.

Reports say nearly $3,500 worth of products were stolen from the business.

Several hours later, deputies received a tip around 12 p.m. about possible suspects in the incident and the location of the stolen items.

After evidence of the burglary was located, multiple individuals were arrested in connection to the incident including 22-year-old Courtland resident Nicholas Drake Martinette and 20-year-old Gage Russell Allen Blalock of Franklin.

Bot alleged suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, burglary, destruction of property under 1,000, grand larceny, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

One underaged boy was detained pertaining to the incident and released to a guardian, according to authorities.

Detectives say they will seek juvenile petitions on that subject from the Court Services Unit later this week.

Nicholas Martinette (Southhampton County Sheriff’s Office)

Gage Russell Allen Blalock (Southhampton County Sheriff’s Office)

