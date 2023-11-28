CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A 19-year-old New Kent man was found dead inside his vehicle after it caught fire while parked in the lot of a University of Virginia (UVA) Health building.

At around 5:18 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to a UVA Health building — located at 480 Ray C. Hunt Drive — for the report of a vehicle fire.

Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle that was fully engulfed in flames and subsequently extinguished the fire.

Chandler Lee Goins, 19, of the Barhamsville area of New Kent County was found dead by first responders.

A spokesperson for the university said Goins was not a student at the University of Virginia.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166.