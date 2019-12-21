19-year-old dies following single vehicle accident in Waverly

WAVERLY, Va. (WAVY) – Police have identified the name of the 19-year-old who died in a single vehicle accident in Waverly late Friday evening.

Virginia State Police got the call for the accident around 11:20 p.m. Friday on Route 40, east of Route 25, in the town of Waverly.

According to reports, 19-year-old Kimberly Marie Dodds succumbed to her injuries from the crash after her vehicle ran off the roadway, overturned, and struck a tree.

Reports say the victim was not wearing her seat belt at the time of the incident. The victim’s family members have been notified by authorities.