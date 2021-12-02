17-year-old fatally shot in vehicle, retaliatory threat forces Greensville County High School to dismiss early on Thursday

GREENSVILLE, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia State Police are investing a fatal shooting that left a 17-year-old high school student dead, as well as a subsequent threat to a nearby high school.

According to police, an altercation occurred between two drivers on Route 301 in Sussex County and continued into Greensville County. When they reached the intersection of Braxton Avenue and Mayes Street, a shootout occurred killing a 17-year-old boy.

The boy who was killed has been identitifed as a student at Greensville County High School, according to WRIC in Richmond.

The incident sparked retaliatory threats which forced the high school to dismiss students at 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the homicide along with the Greenville and Sussex County Sheriff’s Offices.

Those with information about the incident or who might have seen it are asked to contact the Virginia State police at (757) 424-6800 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.