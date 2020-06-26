15 protesters arrested, 1 officer injured during Richmond neighborhood sit-in

Virginia

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police arrested 15 people during a sit-in Thursday night in the Huguenot neighborhood.

Police said they received five calls for disorderly conduct around 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found ” dozens of protesters conducting a sit-in.” Authorities said the protesters were blocking the roadway and obstructing traffic.

No unlawful assembly was declared, instead, police said the protesters were picketing around 10:25 p.m. According to the police, they made announcements on the speaker over a 20-minute period.

About 20 minutes later, police arrested 11 people for picketing, one for obstructing justice, one for trespassing and the other two for assaulting a law enforcement officer.

The officer who was injured was treated at a local hospital.

This is a developing story.

