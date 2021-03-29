Lucia Bremer and her alleged killer didn’t know each other, source says

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A source told 8News that Lucia Bremer and the girl she was walking home with after school did not know the shooter who killed Bremer on Friday afternoon.

The source said the girls were being followed closely by the suspect and the young girl with Bremer pushed the suspect away and ran to a nearby home to get help, yelling “Gun! Gun!”

Less than a second later, the source said, several gunshots were heard.

The source told 8News that when the suspect pulled the gun on Bremer and the other girl, he didn’t say anything.

Bremer, an 8th grader, later died from her injuries at a hospital.

On Saturday, a 14-year-old suspect was arrested and charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm of a juvenile. He appeared before a judge in a virtual call for his arraignment hearing Monday morning. His name has not been released to the public because of his age.

“There are a lot of people hurting,” Taylor said while speaking with reporters. “Certainly, the facts of this case are absolutely horrific. But I would be remiss if I didn’t also acknowledge the fact that we’re talking about a 14-year-old juvenile defendant as well.”

A guardian for the suspect was present at the arraignment. A status hearing for the teen has been scheduled for May 4. He is being held without bond.

Taylor did not comment on what will happen at the hearing but said there will likely be pre-trial motions done.

Over the weekend, Taylor told 8News that the law allows her office to charge the juvenile as an adult.

Vaughan Jones, a criminal defense attorney, confirmed this, saying juveniles over the age of 14 and charged with any offense that would be a felony. If charged as an adult, he could be tried in adult criminal court.

In Virginia, all homicides are presumed to be second-degree murder, but Jones said the Commonwealth could​ elect to charge a higher grade of homicide at a later date.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.