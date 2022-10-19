UPDATE 4:00 a.m.: Officials have confirmed that the vehicle was a rideshare with a passanger. Both the driver and the passenger are alive.
UPDATE 10:06 p.m.: Officials said that the building is “structurally sound” but will not be able to be re-occupied “for the foreseeable future.”
UPDATE: Four more people were transported to the hospital. Six people were treated at the scene and released.
ARLINGTON, Va. (DC News Now) — Arlington County Police Department and Arlington County Fire and EMS responded after a vehicle hit a building around 7 p.m. on Friday, according to a tweet.
It happened in the 2000 block of Wilson Blvd. A number of people were hurt, and a fire started in Ireland’s Four Courts, a pub and restaurant, as a result of the collision.
Medics took four people to the hospital with critical injuries while other medics continued to treat the injuries of people who still were at the scene.