(WAVY) — Everyone thinks their state has the worst drivers — including many Virginians. However, a study by LendingTree on where the Old Dominion state lands may come as a surprise.

Virginia has ranked No. 13 for worst drivers in the U.S., according to the study.

The state has around 28 driving incidents per 1,000, and 15 accidents per 1,000. Virginia ranks No. 16 for DUI at 1.83 and is tied with Tennessee, and No. 14 for speeding at 3.61.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Virginia is No. 3 for highest citation rate at 10.39 —behind North Dakota at No. 1 and Washington DC at No. 2.

The categories that fell under citations included:

Carelessness or recklessness

Improper lane usage, improper passing and improper turning

No insurance or no license to operate a vehicle or misrepresenting a license

Failure to yield to a car or pedestrian

Safety violations, following another vehicle closely and passing a bus

Not signaling

Hit-and-runs involving a bicycle or pedestrian

Having defective equipment or using the wrong road

Comprehensive or other citations