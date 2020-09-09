124 out of 178 inmates at Pamunkey Regional Jail test positive for COVID-19

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Pamunkey Regional Jail announced Wednesday that 124 of its 178 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19.

The jail said it first became informed of two positive staff member results on Aug. 20. They said both employees were immediately instructed to self-isolate. There was then a third case reported by a jail contractor on Aug. 28, and a fourth employee tested positive on Aug. 31.

The announcement said the jail had its first confirmed offender case of the coronavirus on Sept. 3. The inmate had already been isolated with cold like symptons for over a week.

After this incident, the jail said the health department responded quickly and arranged for all staff to be tested, and tested offenders when deemed necessary. Testing occurred Sept. 4 and 5, after which the facility was locked down while they waited for the results.

On Monday, Sept. 8, officials learned 124 of the 178 inmates had tested positive for the coronavirus, and 20 out of 129 staff members tested positive for the virus. The announcement said 12 offender and 3 staff tests are still pending, and one employee test came back inconclusive.

According to the announcement, a majority of the people who tested positive were either asymptomatic or had mild symptoms. As of now, there have been no hospitalizations or deaths.

The jail said inmates with the virus were identified and isolated from the general population and it has also kept the facility in lock down. Additionally, affected employees have been placed on emergency paid leave, and all offenders will receive 24/7 care from medical staff.

This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.