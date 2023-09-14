AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Twelve students were injured and two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries following a crash involving two school buses in Augusta County Thursday, Virginia State Police said.

Two Augusta County Public Schools buses were heading north on Route 11 in the western Virginia county at approximately 3:35 p.m. when the first bus slowed down for a vehicle in front of it that had stopped to make a left turn. State Police said the second bus did not brake in time and crashed into the rear of the first bus.

Ten students were treated at the scene for minor injuries, and two student passengers were taken to August Health in Fishersville to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the bus at fault for the crash was cited for following too closely, State Police said.

Augusta County and Staunton fire and rescue crews, along with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, helped at the crash scene, and the Virginia Department of Transportation helped with traffic control at the scene.