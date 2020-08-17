12 charged after unlawful assembly declared in Richmond Sunday night

A dozen people were arrested last night after an unlawful assembly was declared in Richmond. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said they have arrested and charged 12 people after an unlawful assembly was declared Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m., officers said they declared an unlawful assembly after a “group walking in the travel lanes of West Grace Street would not comply with officers to disperse and after the individuals in the group were observed damaging property.” Police provided a list of the people who were arrested early Monday morning:

Ackerley, Joshua was charged with unlawful assembly, destruction of property and obstruction

Broadhead, Ian was charged with unlawful assembly

Goepel, Andrew was charged with destruction of property and obstruction

Jones, Austin was charged with unlawful assembly

Kaplan, Taylor was charged with unlawful assembly

Lopez, Valentina was charged with unlawful assembly

Margiel, Erica was charged with unlawful assembly

Melozzi, Isaiah was charged with rioting

Morgan, Jaime was charged with unlawful assembly

Schunn, Inga was charged with unlawful assembly

Schunn, Irena was charged with unlawful assembly

Lopez, Valentina (Photo: RPD)

Margiel, Erica (Photo: RPD)

Ackerley, Joshua (Photo: RPD)

Kaplan, Taylor (Photo: RPD)

Broadhead, Ian (Photo: RPD)

Jones, Austin (Photo: RPD)

Melozzi, Isaiah (Photo: RPD)

Schunn, Inga (Photo: RPD)

Schunn, Irena (Photo: RPD)

Police said as the group walked they damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint. When they were arrested, police confiscated spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices.

Items seized during the arrest. (Photo: Richmond Police)