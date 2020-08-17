12 charged after unlawful assembly declared in Richmond Sunday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police said they have arrested and charged 12 people after an unlawful assembly was declared Sunday night.
Just before 11 p.m., officers said they declared an unlawful assembly after a “group walking in the travel lanes of West Grace Street would not comply with officers to disperse and after the individuals in the group were observed damaging property.” Police provided a list of the people who were arrested early Monday morning:
- Ackerley, Joshua was charged with unlawful assembly, destruction of property and obstruction
- Broadhead, Ian was charged with unlawful assembly
- Goepel, Andrew was charged with destruction of property and obstruction
- Jones, Austin was charged with unlawful assembly
- Kaplan, Taylor was charged with unlawful assembly
- Lopez, Valentina was charged with unlawful assembly
- Margiel, Erica was charged with unlawful assembly
- Melozzi, Isaiah was charged with rioting
- Morgan, Jaime was charged with unlawful assembly
- Schunn, Inga was charged with unlawful assembly
- Schunn, Irena was charged with unlawful assembly
Police said as the group walked they damaged fencing and defaced buildings and signage with paint. When they were arrested, police confiscated spray paint, a hammer, a smoke device, flares and other incendiary devices.
