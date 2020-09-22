10th inmate with COVID-19 dies at Deerfield Correctional Center

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Corrections confirmed a 10th inmate diagnosed with COVID-19 has died at Deerfield Correctional Center.

Lisa Kinney, spokeswoman with VADOC, said Deerfield is home to Virginia’s largest cohort of geriatric male inmates. She added many have serious health conditions and live in assisted living or nursing home environments.

“For this reason, the VADOC is handling the outbreak at DFCC by following the Centers for Disease Control and Virginia Department of Health guidelines for nursing homes in addition to guidelines for corrections,” Kinney said.

An announcement sent out by the VADOC on Sept. 12 said Deerfield has an average daily prison population of 925 inmates.

To help combat the spread of COVID-19 and treat inmates who have it, the facility has brought in additional medical personnel. Recently, 14 critical care nurses, 14 correctional nurses and seven nursing assistants were hired to support existing staff.

Family members and inmates told 8News there is no social distancing and those who are sick are not being checked on and waiting days for medication to relieve symptoms.

