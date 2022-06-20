HOPEWELL, Va. (AP) — Officials say one of four inmates who escaped from a federal prison’s satellite camp in Virginia over the weekend has turned himself in.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch quotes a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service as saying that Tavaraes Lajuane Graham showed up at the satellite camp of the Federal Correctional Complex Petersburg early Sunday.



Inmates Corey Branch, Lamonte Rashawn Willis and Kareem Allen Shaw are still at large. Kevin Connolly is a supervisor with the U.S. Marshals Service Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force.



Connolly says investigators are following up on leads on the remaining escapees. The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $2,000 per escapee for information leading to their capture.

The Petersburg’s satellite camp houses 185 prisoners and is one of many found around the country, according to the Bureau of Prisons. They are often adjacent to or adjoining to the prison’s main building, and provide inmate labor to the main institution and to off-site work programs.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies have been notified of the prisoners’ escape and are taking part in the search. Anyone with information about these individuals is encouraged to contact the United States Marshals Service at 804-545-8501.