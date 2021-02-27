1 killed in Saturday morning house fire in Ashland, Virginia

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person died in a Saturday morning house fire in Ashland, according to Hanover Fire & EMS.

The department said crews from Ashland, Ashcake, Doswell and Chickahominy also responded to the structure fire. Hanover Fire & EMS said when crews arrived they were informed one occupant was still inside the building.

While three people made it out of the home safely, the department said one person died.

Hanover Fire & EMS added that on-scene fire crews reported the residence was equipped with working smoke detectors.

The department said thier Chaplain was on scene to assist the family, and the American Red Cross has been notified about the situation.