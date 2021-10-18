1 killed, 9 injured in truck vs. buggy crash in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person is dead and several others injured after a crash Sunday night involving a horse-drawn buggy in Cumberland County.

Virginia State Police said the crash happened on Route 45 near Davis Lane when a 2005 Toyota Tundra struck a horse-drawn buggy.

Ten people were riding in the buggy at the time it was struck. One person was killed and three were flown to UVA Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries. Six others were taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital for injuries ranging from minor to serious, state police said.

The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash. Charges are pending.

The Virginia State Police Appomattox Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene to assist with the ongoing investigation.