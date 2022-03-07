﻿Gas prices continue to race upward; Virginia gas tax lower than national average

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – 56 cents in one week, 17 cents in just one day. Those are the kind of leaps we are seeing lately at the gas pump.

Governor Glenn Youngkin supports a reduction in the gas tax, but it’s not getting any traction in the legislature.

Speaking to ChamberRVA Monday, Youngkin said there is not much he can do in his role to impact inflation. He said a bad energy policy at the federal level is part of the problem.

“We have constrained the development of American energy; it has made matters even worse. But we can eliminate unnecessary taxes that have been added on top of already increasing prices,” Youngkin said.

As of March 7, Virginia is averaging $3.98 for a gallon of gas. 10 On Your Side drove by some stations Monday charging $4.15 a gallon. Some places are priced even higher. 26 cents of that price is the state gas tax.

Wawa gas station in Portsmouth, Virginia on March 7, 2022 (WAVY Photo / Walter Hildebrand)

Shell station in Portsmouth, Virginia on March 7, 2022 (WAVY Photo / Walter Hildebrand)

It’s below the national average for the state tax and competitive with neighboring states, but that’s doing little to bring down the pain level at the pump.

“You can’t do no leisure driving cause the gas is too high. Gotta do what you gotta do and then go home,” said Terrence Jons, who had just filled up at a Wawa on Newtown Road in Norfolk.

A budget amendment proposal currently in the General Assembly would offer little help. It was proposed before the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and calls for just a nickel of a gallon reduction in the state tax. Further, it’s unlikely to pass at this point – and wouldn’t be effective until July 1 even if it did.

A spokeswoman for Governor Glenn Youngkin told 10 On Your Side the governor has continually advocated for providing significant tax relief to Virginians, campaigned on rolling back the most recent increase in the gas tax for 12 months, and is working with the general assembly to include this in the budget.

AAA lists Virginia among the top 10 largest weekly gas price increases.

Rhode Island (+58 cents)

Nevada (+57 cents)

Connecticut (+56 cents)

Kentucky (+56 cents)

Alabama (+56 cents)

West Virginia (+55 cents)

Virginia (+55 cents)

Massachusetts (+54 cents)

New Hampshire (+52 cents)

New Jersey (+52 cents)

In the meantime, AAA says you can try to get the most out of a gallon of gas and try to drive less.

“We tend to get our maximum gas mileage at about 55 miles an hour, so just reducing our speed by 5 to 10 miles an hour can drastically improve our gas mileage,” said Holly Collins Dalby of AAA Tidewater Virginia.

Jason Speller had just topped off his SUV Monday afternoon, and the prices are changing his driving habits.

“It’s just ridiculous, it’s hurting my pockets a lot. I’m about to put this truck up and get the car out.”

Some drivers are wondering whether these rapid rises in the price of gas are warranted.

According to the Office of the Attorney General, the Virginia price gouging law is only in effect when there is a declared state of emergency. It applies to necessary goods and services that would increase in demand due to the disaster.

So the price gouging law is not in effect and the Office of the Attorney General has no authority under it to act against the rise in gas prices.