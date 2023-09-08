NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia Zoological Society and the Virginia Zoo created a new project aiming to engage high schoolers in conservation efforts, and gain their perspectives on current projects.

Through this initiative, current tenth grade students have the the opportunity to apply to become a Bear Ambassador, and will have the opportunity to shape the future of the Virginia Zoo, according to a release. Deadline to apply is Oct. 6.

Tenth graders must be in good academic standing to be eligible. Meetings will take place via Zoom during the school year, and present the information with their classmates post-program. Individuals who complete the program will be eligible for special Zoo Benefits including a behind-the-scenes tour of the Zoo meeting staff and animals, according to a release.

For more information, visit the Virginia Zoo website at virginiazoo.org/bear-ambassador/.