CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WFXR) — All 12 of Virginia’s available players scored as the Cavaliers defeated Rider, 78-51, at John Paul Jones Arena Wednesday night.

The Hoos dominated the glass, out-rebounding Rider, 60-22, including 31 offensive boards. As a result, Virginia scored 26 second-chance points, while the Broncs scored none.

Camryn Taylor recorded her ninth career double-double and first of the season after finishing with 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and 13 rebounds. Alexia Smith (11 pts, 5-8 FG) also scored in double figures for the Hoos. Jillian Brown scored eight points and pulled down 11 rebounds in the win.