Virginia will play in Little League Softball World Series championship Wednesday night

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia team from Chesterfield scored six runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to overturn a 5-1 deficit and hung on to defeat Robinson, Texas, 7-5, in the semifinals of the Little League Softball World Series in Greenville, N.C.

Kaylie Mitchell was 3-for-3 with a triple, a run and an RBI for Chesterfield, while Aislin Bossler had an

Chesterfield scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first inning, then Robinson responded with two runs in the top of the second and three more in the top of the fourth.

Chesterfield will now play Muskogee, Oklahoma for the championship at 5 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN.