Currently no homes or other structures in danger

MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WAVY/WRIC) — The Virginia Department of Forestry (VDOF) is helping local fire departments fight back a wildfire in Madison County, near Syria, that has grown to 125 acres.

According to VDOF, the fire began late Tuesday on private land, at which point immediate actions were taken to suppress the fire.

Officials say due to the remote, steep and rocky terrain, containment of the fire has been difficult. The fire has reportedly slowly continued growing in size.

The wildfire is located near the Quaker Run Road area in the area of Syria, Virginia, adjacent to the Shenandoah National Park, and the Department of Forestry says park officials know its presence.

The Department of Forestry said there are currently no homes or structures in danger and there are no evacuations in place.

Firefighters from the Department of Forestry and local fire departments remain alongside the National Park Service, U.S. Forest Service and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management.

As of an update provided by VDOF Friday, the fire is currently 10% contained.

VDOF will provide updates on this developing situation and you can track real-time information at this link.