RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The State of Virginia is looking for feedback from residents on the state of the internet in the Commonwealth as it works on a plan to improve access to broadband.

According to a Facebook post from PlanRVA, the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development’s (DHCD) Office of Broadband is working on the plan, which is called the Virginia Digital Opportunity Plan and has the stated goal of assessing the “state of the digital divide in Virginia.”

As they work on the plan, DHCD is looking for information from residents, including where they live, their access to broadband, affordability of broadband where they live and their comfort level when navigating the internet and digital devices.

The survey can be found in English here and in Spanish here.