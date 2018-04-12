Virginia to require rear-facing car seats for toddlers

RICHMOND (WAVY) – Virginia is joining more than a dozen states in requiring rear-facing car seats for toddlers. Governor Ralph Northam signed the legislation into law last month.

Read House Bill HB708

Starting in July 2019, children under the age of two, or children who are below the manufacturer’s suggested weight limit, will not be allowed to sit in a forward-facing car seat.

All major traffic safety organizations, including AAA, The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, the National Highway Safety Administration and the Academy of Pediatrics, support the regulation.