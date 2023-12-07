BLACKSBURG, Va. (WFXR) — Elizabeth Kitley and Georgia Amoore both recorded double-doubles to help lead the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team over the LIU Sharks 98-50 at home Wednesday.

The double-doubles by Kitley, who had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Amoore, who had 10 points and 14 assists, led the Hokies in the contest. Cayla King helped out with 21 points, four assists and three steals.

The Virginia Tech offense was very productive from downtown, making 17 threes on 35 attempts. King was the most prolific shooter for the Hokies, draining seven treys in the contest.

Virginia Tech’s defense held LIU to only 33.9 percent shooting from the field, including 26.3 percent from beyond the arc.