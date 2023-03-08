GREENSBORO, NC(WFXR) — The Virginia Tech Hokies defense of their ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament ends in the second round of the tournament as the N.C. State Wolfpack rolls to an 97-77 win over the Hokies Wednesday night at the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, NC. N.C. State never trailed in the game as they took a 53-26 lead at the half. Rodney Rice led the Hokies with 17 points.
Virginia Tech falls to N.C. State in the ACC Tournament second round
by: Jermaine Ferrell
