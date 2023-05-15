WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Virginia State Police (VSP) issued a Critically Missing Adult Alert Monday evening after a man from Fairfax County disappeared.

State troopers said the Fairfax County Police Department was trying to find Mateo Luis Cobo Zevallos, 21, who last was seen on Bradford Wood Court in Oakton, Va. on May 5.

The alert said Cobo Zevallos may have been wearing black and white Adidas sneakers, gray sweatpants, and a gray, black, and brown flannel shirt the day he disappeared. He may have had a green Northface backpack with him.

Cobo Zevallos stands 5’9″ tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair

VSP said Cobo Zevallos may be in a gray 2020 Honda Civic four-door sedan with Virginia plates UHN 2612.

The alert asked for people who see Cobo Zevallos to call the Fairfax County Police Department at (703) 691-2131.