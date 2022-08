NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) –Virginia State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash inside the downtown tunnel of Interstate 264 in Norfolk.

Police were called to the eastbound lanes of the tunnel at 12:56 a.m. A vehicle was speeding when it is believed that the vehicles bumper came off and fell into the roadway causing other vehicles to slam brakes. This caused a chain reaction of vehicles striking each other.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.