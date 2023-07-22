ACCOMACK COUNTY, Va. (WAVY)– Virginia State Police are investigating a Saturday morning crash.

The crash occurred on Route 13 northbound, south of Coal Kin Road at approximately 2:20 a.m., according to State Police.

A trooper was traveling on Route 13 to Riverside Shore Memorial hospital in reference to an earlier DUI investigation when a black SUV, traveling in the southbound lane, crossed into the northbound lane striking the driver side of the troopers vehicle causing the trooper to spinout in the roadway. The SUV continued off the roadway into the ditch.

Courtesy-Virginia State Police Courtesy-Virginia State Police Courtesy-Virginia State Police

As the trooper approached the vehicle, the driver, 24-year-old Traquan Briscoe of Exmore, Virginia, attempted to leave the scene.

Briscoe was transported to jail by another trooper and was charged with driving under the influence and failure to maintain lane, receiving no bond.

As the trooper who was struck remained on scene, family members of Briscoe arrived at the scene. A female became loud and assaulted the officer. She is identified as 23-year-old Mattie Black of Cape Charles, Virginia. She was placed under arrest and charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony assault of a law enforcement officer, and received no bond.

The trooper suffered minor injures from the crash.