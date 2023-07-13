DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Organizers say this year’s Virginia State Fair will offer an abundance of fun events and activities for the family. 8News has you covered with everything you need to know!

The Virginia State Fair will run each day from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, until Saturday, Oct. 1. The fair will be held at the Meadow Event Park, located at 13191 Dawn Blvd. in Doswell.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, Sept. 1, and pricing breakdowns for online and at-the-gate tickets are available at the State Fair of Virginia’s website.

This year, attendees will enjoy free, riveting entertainment provided by the Triple Crown Circus, there will also be pig racing competitions, a petting zoo featuring horse and camel rides, captivating fire performances by a world-famous “fire-eater” and an exhilarating rodeo to name a few.

Other attractions at this year’s fair will include animals and livestock such as sliding ducks, hatching chicks, pigs, roosters, and goats from Young McDonald’s farm. Guests will also have the opportunity to see part of the dairy production process through hand-milking demos, which will be provided by The SouthLand Dairy Farmer Center.

The fair will also feature a pigeon and dove tent, exhibiting 300 different breeds of pigeons and doves with strikingly beautiful markings and colorations.

This year’s special events and contests will include a “Black Tie and Boots” competition in which attendees will wear their best suit, cocktail dress with their favorite boots. Proceeds from the event benefit the SFVA Scholarship Program, which “promotes positive youth development by recognizing and rewarding leadership and scholarship attributes developed through meaningful competition” according to the State Fair of Virginia’s website.

This year, the fair will also feature “Tastes of Virginia,” a culinary experience in which attendees have the opportunity to delight in exquisite dishes produced by Virginia’s farmers by celebrity chefs at Meadow Hall. Guests will have the chance to taste delicious food, wines, brews and cocktails provided by some of Virginia’s best producers.

Last year’s Virginia State Fair (Photo: 8News)

Another event this year is the Blue Ribbon Craft Beer Fest, featuring numerous local breweries. Updated information on this webpage with this year’s list of breweries is expected soon.

Attendees of the fair will also enjoy free live musical entertainment with paid gate admission.