Virginia Sports Hall of Fame hosting minor league baseball virtual forum

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — A virtual forum with executives from the five professional baseball teams in the commonwealth will take place Tuesday ahead of professional baseball games returning to Virginia next week.

Minor League teams across the Commonwealth, including the Norfolk Tides, resume play after the 2021 season start date was pushed back a month and the 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related: Tides season tentatively scheduled to start on May 4

The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame plans to help fuel the excitement of baseball coming back with Minor League Baseball: On Deck.

This forum will bring together representatives from the Norfolk Tides, Richmond Flying Squirrels, Salem Red Sox, Lynchburg Hillcats, and Danville Otterbots.

It will focus on how the landscape in Minor League Baseball has changed due to the pandemic, and what fans can expect as we approach the first ‘first-pitch’ since 2019. This virtual event is tonight, April 27, 2021, at 6:30 p.m.

If you are interested in joining the virtual forum, click here to register.