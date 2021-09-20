Virginia Sept. 20 COVID-19 update: Va. reporting around 3,600 new cases, 32 deaths per day; 549 in ICU

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s still reporting its highest COVID metrics since February/March as we approach the first day of fall on Wednesday.

The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 3,580 new cases and 32 deaths per day on average, and 2,158 people are currently hospitalized for COVID-19. 549 people are currently in the ICU, which is just below Virginia’s peak over the winter. That’s been putting a major strain on health systems and has forced some hospitals to transfer patients due to overcrowding.

COVID-19 deaths are at their highest point since March, before widespread vaccinations. The vast majority of hospitalizations and deaths are in unvaccinated people, data shows.

The U.S. is reporting about 2,000 new COVID-19 deaths per day on average, up 30% compared to two weeks ago, per the New York Times’ coronavirus tracker.

Some good news is that the upward trend in cases has stalled out some, and the percent of positive tests coming back has dropped back below 10% statewide.

State metrics

New cases ( +2,377 , 836,140 total) 3,580 per day on average and going up overall (at February 2021 levels)

, 836,140 total) Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 42

New deaths ( + 15, 12,312 total) 32 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, highest since March

15, 12,312 total) Current hospitalizations ( +55 patients , 2,158 total currently) 2,148 7-day average (steady the past week but still highest since February)

, 2,158 total currently) Test positivity: 9.8% (15.1% in Hampton Roads)

(15.1% in Hampton Roads) Vaccine doses administered: 10,454,696

Percent of population with at least one dose: 68% (5,800,745 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 80.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 58.7%

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 70.2%

Local cases (Combined numbers for Saturday, Sunday and Monday)

Accomack: 3,612 cases, 273 hospitalized, 63 deaths (+44 cases)

Chesapeake: 26,428 cases, 1,216 hospitalized, 324 deaths (+228 cases, +17 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin: 1,400 cases, 67 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+16 cases)

Gloucester: 3,425 cases, 84 hospitalized, 56 deaths (+74 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Hampton: 13,757 cases, 614 hospitalized, 211 deaths (+152 cases, +13 hospitalized, +1 death)

Isle of Wight: 3,937 cases, 196 hospitalized, 76 deaths (+42 cases, +6 hospitalized, +2 deaths)

James City County: 6,184 cases, 225 hospitalized, 85 deaths (+60 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Mathews: 800 cases, 28 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+9 cases)

Newport News: 18,715 cases, 711 hospitalized, 263 deaths (+227 cases, +9 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Norfolk: 22,426 cases, 1,377 hospitalized, 296 deaths (+197 cases, +33 hospitalized)

Northampton: 1,022 cases, 95 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+24 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Poquoson: 1,146 cases, 33 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+17 cases, +2 hospitalized)

Portsmouth: 11,505 cases, 860 hospitalized, 216 deaths (+142 cases, +23 hospitalized, +1 death)

Southampton: 2,184 cases, 73 hospitalized, 59 deaths (+12 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Suffolk: 9,901 cases, 614 hospitalized, 205 deaths (+93 cases, +9 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 46,033 cases, 2,395 hospitalized, 471 deaths (+415 cases, +44 hospitalized, +3 deaths)

Williamsburg: 1,034 cases, 38 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+8 cases)

York: 4,878 cases, 112 hospitalized, 64 deaths (+50 cases)

Local test positivity: 15.1% (back down after reaching about 17%)