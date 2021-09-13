Virginia Sept. 13 COVID-19 update: COVID deaths and other metrics still rising, 2,103 currently hospitalized

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia’s coronavirus metrics are continuing to rise overall with nearly 3,500 new cases and 23 deaths reported per day on average and current COVID-19 hospitalizations above 2,100 patients.

Cases overall in Hampton Roads are down slightly from two weeks ago, but the number of tests coming back positive has actually gone up to 17% overall.

2,103 people are currently hospitalized for COVID symptoms statewide, including 538 in the ICU. That’s the most since February. Hospitals across the commonwealth are struggled with overcrowding, particularly in emergency rooms, the Virginia Mercury reports.

The overwhelming majority of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to be in unvaccinated people, VDH data shows.

Virginia’s steadily getting more people vaccinated, but average daily vaccination numbers are down slightly from about 16,000 doses per day two weeks ago to about 13,000 per day now. 69.1% Virginian adults are now fully vaccinated.

State metrics

New cases (+2,303, 811,079 total), 3,453 per day on average, around 3,400 cases per day and going up

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 40.5

New deaths (+9, 12,089 total), 23 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer

Current hospitalizations (-31 patients, 2,103 total currently, 2,130 7-day average and rising

Test positivity: 10.9% (15.35% in Hampton Roads)

Vaccine doses administered: 10,176,208

Percent of population with at least one dose: 65.4 (5,581,444 people overall)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 77.6%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 58% (4,946,793 people overall)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 69.1%

Local cases

Case reporting has dipped slightly locally compared to two weeks ago, but the number of tests coming back positive has actually climbed slightly, up to 17% for the region.

Accomack: 3,517 cases, 267 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+14 cases, +1 death)

Chesapeake: 25,805 cases, 1,191 hospitalized, 322 deaths (+64 cases)

Franklin: 1,354 cases, 67 hospitalized, 36 deaths (+4 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Gloucester: 3,234 cases, 81 hospitalized, 54 deaths (+11 cases)

Hampton: 13,337 cases, 589 hospitalized, 199 deaths (+45 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Isle of Wight: 3,812 cases, 187 hospitalized, 74 deaths (+14 cases, +1 hospitalized)

James City County: 5,997 cases, 218 hospitalized, 82 deaths (+16 cases)

Mathews: 782 cases, 28 hospitalized, 15 deaths (+7 cases)

Newport News: 18.137 cases, 689 hospitalized, 254 deaths (+54 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Norfolk: 21,898 cases, 1,319 hospitalized, 292 deaths (+54 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Northampton: 970 cases, 91 hospitalized, 38 deaths (+3 cases)

Poquoson: 1,099 cases, 31 hospitalized, 18 deaths (+8 cases)

Portsmouth: 11,158 cases, 789 hospitalized, 212 deaths (+39 cases, +4 hospitalized)

Southampton: 2,165 cases, 70 hospitalized, 58 deaths (+3 cases)

Suffolk: 9,660 cases, 591 hospitalized, 204 deaths (+29 cases, +5 hospitalized, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 44,829 cases, 2,318 hospitalized, 458 deaths (+143 cases, +9 hospitalized, +1 death)

Williamsburg: 982 cases, 38 hospitalized, 14 deaths (+6 cases)

York: 4,736 cases, 110 hospitalized, 62 deaths (+8 cases)

Local test positivity: 17% (up from 15.5% two weeks ago)