RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — On Wednesday, the Virginia Department of Education announced $12 million in grants for school security equipment.

483 schools in 98 school divisions were awarded funds that will be used to help keep students, faculty and visitors safe. The grants will pay for security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, security vestibules, two-way radios, voice and video internal communication systems, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses, mass notification systems and other security enhancements.

Grants for the 2023-2024 school year were awarded on a competitive basis. The Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services gives priority to schools that need modern security equipment most. This includes schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school audit and schools in divisions that cannot afford the upgrades.

The following area school divisions will receive funding:

Accomack County, $39,094

Chesapeake City, $110,900

Gloucester County, $124,120

Hampton City, $184,960

Newport News City, $232,429

Norfolk City, $51,409

Suffolk City, $198,715

Virginia Beach City, $105,505

Williamsburg-James City County, $21,148

York County, $194,816

The General Assembly set the maximum award per school division at $250,000.