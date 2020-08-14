Virginia rescue farm is in danger of closing

Renee Small, manager and president of Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary, is raising money and looking for investors to purchase the land from her landlord.

NOKESVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — A rescue farm is in danger of closing because the owner’s landlord is selling the land. Renee Small, manager and president of Hope & Serenity Farm Sanctuary, is raising money and looking for investors to buy the land for herself.

Small says she has lost count of how many animals she cares for. “It started with cats and then it went to dogs and then it progressed to goats and so forth and so on. Honestly I can’t always tell you the number but it’s a happy number. It’s a number that we can physically, financially and emotionally care for and that is the most important thing,” she said.

99 percent of the animals were rescued from neglect, abuse, or abandonment. The former vet tech founded Hope & Serenity in 2017 and opened it to the public a year and a half ago. “I wanted to bring animals and people together to form relationships. It’s very important that we show that everybody can get along and animals and people are a really great way of doing that,” she said.

Small says it’s unusual for sanctuaries to allow visitors. The socialization is good for the animals — and for people. Many of her volunteers have depression, anxiety, or have intellectual disabilities.

“As humans we should take responsibility for the animals that are in our world and we should take care of them,” Small said. “There should be a soft place for them to land. They should be able to live happy lives and I think it’s our responsibility to do so.”

To support the farm, you can donate through its GoFundMe.

