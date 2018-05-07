Virginia receives another $9.7 million grant to fight opioid crisis

RICHMOND (WAVY) – Virginia has received another $9.7 million grant to help fund the fight against the Opioid Crisis.

Governor Ralph Northam made the announcement Monday. This is the second year the Commonwealth received this federal funding.

The money will help 24 of Virginia’s locally run Community Services Boards (CSBs) provide increased services and support. The funding will be used to purchase medication, support medical staff, remove barriers to treatment – such as transportation, and will also fund counseling and case management during recovery.

“The opioid crisis has had a devastating toll on communities across the Commonwealth and there are still too many Virginia families losing loved ones to addiction and overdose,” said Governor Northam. “We know that for many Virginians, CSBs are the primary provider of mental health services and substance abuse treatment. With these grant funds, we can continue to build upon the important partnerships between public safety and public health officials, and also provide the critical medications, counseling and support services to help individuals in recovery.”

Last year more than 1,200 Virginians died from opioid overdoses, including prescription opioids, heroin, and fentanyl.