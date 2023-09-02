HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia Peninsula Foodbank organized several mobile food distributions for the month of September.

The Peninsula foodbank is partnering with churches, community centers and the Salvation Army as food banks across the nation are needed more now than ever. The first kicks off at Liberty Live church in Hampton, followed by The Mount Peninsula in Yorktown.

“We’ve seen a huge uptick since the COVID-19 pandemic. So many more families are in need and can seriously use the help,” said Jonathan Dimanche, Local Missions Pastor at Liberty Live Church. “At the same time, the food back has been just stretched above and beyond. We’re just happy as a church that we get to help come along side and support. It means practicing our faith and loving our neighbors as ourselves.”

More than 200 families will drive away with boxes of eggs, fruit, veggies and canned goods. The food is helpful for Seniors and children across the Peninsula head back to school.

If you would like to donate to the foodbank, click here.