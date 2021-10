Virginia Oct. 25 COVID-19 update: Virus levels continue dive, reported deaths still high at 37 per day

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — As the end of October nears, Virginia appears to be in good shape with metrics still dropping steadily overall.

Deaths still remain elevated, with nearly all among unvaccinated people.

Hospitalizations are also dropping, with just over 1,200 patients statewide currently.

View all the VDH data here.

State metrics

New cases +943 cases Monday , 918,700 since start of pandemic now 1,545 per day, less than half of this time last month)

Avg. of new cases per 100k of population: 18.1

New deaths +7 reported Monday, 13,745 since start of pandemic 37 per day on average, up significantly on average from earlier this summer, trend has plateaued overall recently

Current hospitalizations ( +8 patients , 1,230 total currently) 1,281 7-day average, trending down overall

, 1,230 total currently) Test positivity: 6.3%

Local cases (daily increase from Sunday to Monday, view more daily numbers on VDH’s site)

Metrics have dropped steeply overall locally.