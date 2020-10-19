Virginia Oct. 19 COVID-19 update: 690 new cases, 24 new deaths reported, statewide metrics still increasing overall

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 690 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 24 new deaths linked to the virus on Monday as COVID-19 metrics continue to climb overall.

Statewide numbers:

New cases: ( +690, 166,828 total ), 7-day average trending up overall

), 7-day average New deaths ( +24, 3,457 total), steady overall

total), Hospitalizations ( 972 total ), trending back up slightly compared to two weeks ago

), Testing (5% 7-day average of positive tests) slight upward trend recently but steady overall, Virginia averaging around 18,000 tests per day

The single day increase in cases Monday (690) is relatively low, but reported cases are typically lower on Mondays due to reporting lag. Virginia’s 7-day average of new cases has gone up by about 300 cases per day compared to roughly two weeks ago.

The case increases have mostly come in the Southwest and Northern regions, with Hampton Roads still steady around the 150 cases per day mark.

The state’s percent of positive tests has also crept back up slightly, to 5% as of Monday.

The Virginia Department of Health also reported a large increase in current statewide hospitalizations, adding 328 patients in the Southwest region to bring the state’s overall total to 1,299. The southwestern section of Virginia has seen cases go up by about 100 per day compared to two weeks ago, but that large of an increase would likely be due to a lag in reporting or an error. The Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which also tracks current hospitalizations, only reported 972 current patients as of Monday. VDH said they were looking into the discrepancy.

Local numbers

Here’s the latest cumulative count for Hampton Roads

Accomack 1,200 cases, 94 hospitalized, 19 deaths (no change)

Chesapeake: 4,748 cases, 460 hospitalized, 79 deaths (+18 cases, +1 hospitalized, +1 death)

Franklin 475 cases, 22 hospitalized, 12 deaths (+1 case)

Gloucester: 333 cases, 17 hospitalized, 3 deaths (no change)

Hampton: 2,039 cases, 86 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+6 cases, +2 deaths)

Isle of Wight: 822 cases, 40 hospitalized, 23 deaths (+3 cases, +1 death)

James City County: 922 cases, 67 hospitalized, 21 deaths (+3 cases)

Mathews: 131 cases, 10 hospitalized, 0 deaths (no change)

Newport News: 3,051 cases, 113 hospitalized, 49 deaths (+7 cases)

Norfolk: 5,179 cases 396 hospitalized, 84 deaths (no change)

Northampton: 314 cases, 49 hospitalized, 31 deaths (+2 cases)

Poquoson: 89 cases, 3 hospitalized, 2 deaths (+1 case)

Portsmouth: 2,724 cases, 294 hospitalized, 65 deaths (+5 cases, +1 death)

Southampton: 898 cases, 27 hospitalized, 31 deaths (no change)

Suffolk: 2,249 cases, 131 hospitalized 78 deaths (+4 cases, +1 death)

Virginia Beach: 7,553 cases, 418 hospitalized, 102 deaths (+16 cases, +1 hospitalized)

Williamsburg: 209 cases, 13 hospitalized, 8 deaths (+5 cases)

York: 617 cases, 17 hospitalized, 9 deaths (+1 case)

Key local metrics

72 new cases, below average daily increase but steady overall

6 new deaths, steady

+15 current hospitalization (210 overall), steady

7 day rate of positive tests: 5%

Chesapeake — 6% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Eastern Shore — 2.5% — low overall, (low overall testing)

Hampton— 5.6% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Norfolk — 4.6% — mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Peninsula — 4.3% — trending up

Portsmouth — 5.2% — mostly steady overall

Virginia Beach — 4% —mostly steady overall (slight recent increase)

Western Tidewater — 8.5% — back up recently, outbreaks at Deerfield Correctional and Western Tidewater Regional Jail, where over 100 inmates and staff tested positive.

For more data from VDH, click here.

