Virginia Nov. 5 COVID-19 update: 923 hospitalized, 1,369 new cases and 36 new deaths

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped by 26 patients (now 923 currently) between Thursday and Friday, as the state department of health reported 1,369 new cases and 36 new deaths.

Case have been trending down overall since about mid-September. Deaths are still high (31 reported per day) but started to come back down in mid-October. 75.1% of adults are now fully vaccinated.

You can view all the data on the Virginia Department of Health’s website here.

State metrics

New cases ( +1,369 , 933,542 total), 1,253 per day on average

, 933,542 total), 1,253 per day on average Deaths ( +36, 14,125 total), 31 per day on average

14,125 total), 31 per day on average Current hospitalizations (-26 patients, 923 total currently )

) Test positivity: 5.6% (+0.2%)

(+0.2%) Vaccine doses administered: 11,689,020

Percent of population with at least one dose: 70.4% (6,005,713)

Percent of adults (18+) with at least one dose: 83.5%

Percent of population fully vaccinated: 63.1% (5,390,098)

Percent of adults fully vaccinated: 75.1%

People vaccinated with booster/third dose: 669,567

