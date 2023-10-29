RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — The Virginia NAACP announced that its 88th Annual Convention will be held on Saturday, Nov 11.

“This year, while we were excited to host the Convention this weekend, it was necessary to make changes so that every voting delegate could be seated.” said Virginia NAACP President Robert N. Barnette, Jr. “This year is an election year for the State Conference, it was paramount to our Executive Committee all units have voice and vote.”

This year, the convention will focus on the theme: never silenced by focusing on the advocacy of the past year and the year ahead and will elect leadership.

The event will be held at the Omni Richmond Hotel.