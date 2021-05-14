Virginia May 14 COVID-19 update: Va. reports fewer than 500 new cases, hospitalizations hit record low under 700 patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported under 500 new coronavirus cases on Friday and saw its current COVID-19 hospitalizations drop below 700 patients for the first time since the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association started tracking the data.

Hospitalizations continue to steadily drop, to 684 total as of Friday. Virginia’s still reporting about 17 deaths per day due to the virus, but that’s down significantly from the winter.

The vaccines have shown to be extremely effective against preventing hospitalization and death, but many people are still not vaccinated. The numbers should continue to drop as more and more get their shots.

State metrics

New cases ( + 493, 669,219 total), 555 cases per day on average

( 493, 669,219 total), 555 cases per day on average New deaths ( + 30, 10,991 total), 17 per day on average

( 30, 10,991 total), 17 per day on average Current hospitalizations (-64 patients, 684 total)

(-64 patients, 684 total) Vaccine doses administered (total doses administered: 6,984,320, percent of population with at least 1 dose: 47.8%, percent of the population fully vaccinated: 36.8%)

Nearly half of the population now has at least one vaccine dose, and Gov. Ralph Northam was expected to share updates after the CDC updated guidance on Thursday recommending that fully vaccinated people don’t have to wear masks indoors or outdoors, except in certain settings.

Local cases