Virginia March 24 COVID-19 update: 1,470 new cases, 6 new deaths; hospitalizations hovering around 1K patients

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Virginia reported 1,470 new coronavirus cases and 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, with an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Downward metric trends have stalled recently, with hospitalizations hovering above the 1,000 patient mark and cases also above 1,000 per day on average.

Statewide numbers

New cases: (+1,470, 608,704 total), (1,442 per day on average, record is 6,166)

Case incidence rate: 16.9 per 100K people, down from 72 in late January

New deaths (+6, 10,143 total), major recent input of past death certificates into the state’s system over the past month, VDH recently reclassified some deaths after a review (10 per day 7-day average)

Testing (5.6% 7-day average of positive tests), trending down since early January, testing down (about 19K per day on average, was around 35K per day in January)

Doses administered (3,226,713 total doses, 50,358 per day on average, 1,167,307 fully vaccinated, 25.1% with at least one dose, 13.7% fully vaccinated

Local cases: