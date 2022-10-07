HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Lottery announced a premium new game Thursday titled $326,000,000 Fortune.
The $50 scratcher game is the first scratcher in Virginia Lottery history to carry that price point and individuals will be able to earn up to $5 million in the new game.
Virginia Lottery Executive Director, Kelly Gee, said “Scratcher games are the most popular product in our retail portfolio,” and adds, “The launch of this $50 ticket marks another first for the Virginia Lottery and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to provide a variety of games to appeal to a broad range of consumers.”
The $326,000,000 Fortune game is now available at retailers. If individuals have non-winning tickets from the game, they can enter those at eXTRA Chances for other prize opportunities.