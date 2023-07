NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – The Virginia Living Museum is looking for help on what they should name their new bald eagle.

According to a Facebook post, the museum is now taking submissions for a name for the new eagle. Those who would like to take part can submit a name by July 20 and then the top three names will be posted for a final vote.

The name that wins will then be announced on July 29.

To submit a name for the eagle, visit the museum’s online form.